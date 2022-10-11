CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 30,991 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2,013.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 228,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,188,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $176.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

