CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,301 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after purchasing an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 363.3% during the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in TransAlta by 48.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after buying an additional 1,551,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TransAlta by 17.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,667,000 after buying an additional 399,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TransAlta by 13.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,299,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after buying an additional 270,389 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Trading Down 1.2 %

TAC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.00. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.56 million. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Articles

