CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,747 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F remained flat at $11.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 677,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,815,056. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

