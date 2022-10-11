CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $600,000 Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Primo Water by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRMW. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. 5,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,086. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -311.08%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

