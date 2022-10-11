CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $129.01. 30,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,528. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.24. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

