CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.