CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,125 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BCE by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,806 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BCE by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,795,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in BCE by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 435,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after acquiring an additional 933,390 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.32. 13,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

