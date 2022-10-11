CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Waters by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Waters by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,964. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $269.37 and a 1-year high of $375.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

