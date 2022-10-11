Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Shares Down 3.8%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $29.45. 704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 3,370 ($40.72) to GBX 3,380 ($40.84) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Clarkson Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04.
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
