ClearDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $366,317.59 (CLH)

ClearDAO (CLH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. ClearDAO has a market cap of $366,317.59 and $281,182.00 worth of ClearDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ClearDAO has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One ClearDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003088 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070234 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10737070 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034250 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ClearDAO

ClearDAO was first traded on December 29th, 2021. ClearDAO’s total supply is 525,357,143 coins and its circulating supply is 109,418,953 coins. ClearDAO’s official Twitter account is @clear_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ClearDAO is medium.com/@clear_dao. The official website for ClearDAO is cleardao.com.

ClearDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ClearDAO (CLH) is a cryptocurrency . ClearDAO has a current supply of 525,357,143 with 109,418,953.2 in circulation. The last known price of ClearDAO is 0.00339093 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $43,470.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cleardao.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClearDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

