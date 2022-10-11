Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,786 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,717 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.6 %

CWAN opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a current ratio of 11.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -270.62. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Further Reading

