Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of analysts have commented on CWEN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 333.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Clearway Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEN opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($4.24). Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 44.04%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

