CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.90 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,383,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 446.6% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.