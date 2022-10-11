Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$100.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$110.07.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$67.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.92. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$66.89 and a one year high of C$114.66.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$728.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 890 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$84.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,757.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,757.33. In related news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 8,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$87.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$760,461.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,186,910.26. Also, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$84.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,757.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,757.33. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,290 shares of company stock worth $3,846,880.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.