Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,835 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after buying an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after buying an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after buying an additional 662,037 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.93. 82,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $57.42 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

