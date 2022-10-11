Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $56.97

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.97 and last traded at $56.97, with a volume of 101517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

