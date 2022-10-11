Coinscope Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,149.00 (COINSCOPE)

Coinscope (COINSCOPE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Coinscope has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coinscope token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinscope has a market cap of $273,432.00 and approximately $13,149.00 worth of Coinscope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003057 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070324 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034252 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Coinscope’s genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Coinscope’s total supply is 91,602,170 tokens. The official message board for Coinscope is www.coinscope.co/blog. Coinscope’s official website is www.coinscope.co. The Reddit community for Coinscope is https://reddit.com/r/coinscope. Coinscope’s official Twitter account is @@coinscopecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinscope (COINSCOPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Coinscope has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Coinscope is 0.00305907 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $11,364.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coinscope.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinscope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinscope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinscope using one of the exchanges listed above.

