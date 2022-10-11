Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

Shares of CL stock opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

