Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7 %

CL stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.89. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

