Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of STK opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STK. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

