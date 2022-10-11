Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of STK opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
