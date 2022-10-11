Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $7.35-$7.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.03.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

