Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after acquiring an additional 343,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,771,256,000 after acquiring an additional 237,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $54.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.