Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,960,496. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.