CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 63,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,353. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. CommScope has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

