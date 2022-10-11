Concentrum Wealth Management Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Concentrum Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.0% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

LMBS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,142. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

