Concentrum Wealth Management Sells 31,767 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Concentrum Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,767 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for 3.8% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management owned 0.18% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. 1,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,104. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

