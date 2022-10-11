Concentrum Wealth Management Sells 37,281 Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Concentrum Wealth Management lowered its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,281 shares during the quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management owned 0.92% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Price Performance

MMLG traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $29.35.

