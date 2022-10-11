Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after buying an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after buying an additional 1,209,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $247,998,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,563,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.