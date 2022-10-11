Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $281.00 at UBS Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $270.00 to $281.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $277.92.

Shares of STZ opened at $221.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.54 and a 200-day moving average of $242.47. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 713.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

