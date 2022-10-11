Cook Finance Achieves Market Cap of $310,654.05 (COOK)

Cook Finance (COOK) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Cook Finance has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Cook Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Finance has a market cap of $310,654.05 and $130,339.00 worth of Cook Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cook Finance (COOK) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2020. Cook Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 tokens. The official website for Cook Finance is www.cook.finance. Cook Finance’s official message board is cookfinance.medium.com. Cook Finance’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance. The Reddit community for Cook Finance is https://reddit.com/r/cookprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cook Finance (COOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cook Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 873,630,734.7001727 in circulation. The last known price of Cook Finance is 0.00036439 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $108,113.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cook.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cook Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

