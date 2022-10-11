Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a 1.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTC:CXOXF opened at 0.76 on Tuesday. Core Lithium has a 12-month low of 0.26 and a 12-month high of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.93.

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the exploration and development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

