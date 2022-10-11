Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a 1.50 price objective on the stock.
Core Lithium Price Performance
Shares of OTC:CXOXF opened at 0.76 on Tuesday. Core Lithium has a 12-month low of 0.26 and a 12-month high of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.93.
Core Lithium Company Profile
