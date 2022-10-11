CorgiCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,743.00 (CORGI)

CorgiCoin (CORGI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. CorgiCoin has a total market cap of $434,907.87 and approximately $8,743.00 worth of CorgiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorgiCoin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CorgiCoin has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CorgiCoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,124.99 or 0.99970526 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003553 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00037112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00061028 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022551 BTC.

CorgiCoin Token Profile

CORGI is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2021. The Reddit community for CorgiCoin is https://reddit.com/r/CorgiArmy. CorgiCoin’s official Twitter account is @corgicoinbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. CorgiCoin’s official website is www.corgicoin.net.

Buying and Selling CorgiCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CorgiCoin (CORGI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CorgiCoin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CorgiCoin is 0.00004384 USD and is up 5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,081.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.corgicoin.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorgiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorgiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorgiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CorgiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorgiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.