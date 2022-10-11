Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Raised by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up about 1.7% of True North Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.59. 25,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $64.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.



