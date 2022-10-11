Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$20.50 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.53-$2.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.31. Corteva has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Corteva by 26.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

