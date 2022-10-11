Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stake Boosted by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,250 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy makes up 1.9% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $7,203,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $648,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.87.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.11. 34,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355,144. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.15. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

