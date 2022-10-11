Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) shares fell 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.64 and last traded at $17.64. 42,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,113,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CLSA cut shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 38.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

