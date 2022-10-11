COXSWAP V2 Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (COX)

COXSWAP V2 (COX) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. COXSWAP V2 has a market capitalization of $23,296.82 and approximately $125,320.00 worth of COXSWAP V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COXSWAP V2 has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One COXSWAP V2 token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About COXSWAP V2

COXSWAP V2 (CRYPTO:COX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2021. COXSWAP V2’s total supply is 116,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,062,441 tokens. COXSWAP V2’s official website is coxswap.com. COXSWAP V2’s official Twitter account is @cox_swap.

Buying and Selling COXSWAP V2

According to CryptoCompare, “COXSWAP V2 (COX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. COXSWAP V2 has a current supply of 116,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of COXSWAP V2 is 0.00032873 USD and is down -16.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,289.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coxswap.com.”

