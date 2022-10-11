Crafting Finance (CRF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $104,073.00

Crafting Finance (CRF) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, Crafting Finance has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Crafting Finance has a total market capitalization of $113,824.06 and approximately $104,073.00 worth of Crafting Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crafting Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crafting Finance Token Profile

Crafting Finance’s launch date was December 16th, 2021. Crafting Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,000,000 tokens. Crafting Finance’s official Twitter account is @craftingfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crafting Finance’s official message board is craftingfinance.medium.com. The official website for Crafting Finance is crafting.finance.

Buying and Selling Crafting Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crafting Finance (CRF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crafting Finance has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crafting Finance is 0.00199279 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $144,319.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crafting.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crafting Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crafting Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crafting Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

