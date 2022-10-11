Creature Hunters Price Hits $0.0501 on Major Exchanges (CHTS)

Creature Hunters (CHTS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Creature Hunters token can now be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. Creature Hunters has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $13,913.00 worth of Creature Hunters was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creature Hunters has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creature Hunters alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Creature Hunters Profile

Creature Hunters’ genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Creature Hunters’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,724,166 tokens. The official website for Creature Hunters is creaturehunters.world. Creature Hunters’ official message board is creaturehunters.medium.com. The Reddit community for Creature Hunters is https://reddit.com/r/creaturehunters/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creature Hunters’ official Twitter account is @creaturehunter5.

Creature Hunters Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creature Hunters (CHTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Creature Hunters has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Creature Hunters is 0.05177326 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $955.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://creaturehunters.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creature Hunters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creature Hunters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creature Hunters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creature Hunters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creature Hunters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.