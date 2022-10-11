Credit Suisse Group Raises Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $11.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.81.

Shares of ACCD opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $811.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. Accolade has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $41.27.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 114.56%. The business had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,020. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 28.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,201 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 41.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Accolade by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after purchasing an additional 675,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Accolade by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

