Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Position Trimmed by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 19.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.4% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CEQP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,443. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,871.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

