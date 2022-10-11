CROWD (CWD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $254,142.00

CROWD (CWD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, CROWD has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One CROWD token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. CROWD has a market capitalization of $180,531.03 and approximately $254,142.00 worth of CROWD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003064 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070156 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10725208 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034343 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CROWD Token Profile

CROWD was first traded on January 1st, 2021. CROWD’s total supply is 2,496,085,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,000,000 tokens. CROWD’s official Twitter account is @crowd_networks and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROWD’s official message board is crowdnetwork.medium.com. The official website for CROWD is crowdnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling CROWD

According to CryptoCompare, “CROWD (CWD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. CROWD has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CROWD is 0.00034351 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $322,056.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crowdnetwork.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROWD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROWD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROWD using one of the exchanges listed above.

