Cryowar (CWAR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $100,579.00

Cryowar (CWAR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Cryowar has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Cryowar has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $100,579.00 worth of Cryowar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryowar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Cryowar Token Profile

Cryowar’s genesis date was November 12th, 2021. Cryowar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Cryowar is medium.com/@cryowar. The official website for Cryowar is cryowar.com. Cryowar’s official Twitter account is @cryowardevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryowar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryowar (CWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Cryowar has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cryowar is 0.0262841 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $65,353.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryowar.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryowar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryowar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryowar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

