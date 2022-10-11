Crypto Sports Network Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $134,059.47 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports Network has traded 61.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports Network has a total market capitalization of $134,059.47 and $39.00 worth of Crypto Sports Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports Network alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001517 BTC.

About Crypto Sports Network

Crypto Sports Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports Network’s total supply is 13,370,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,361,901 coins. Crypto Sports Network’s official Twitter account is @cryptosportsio. The official website for Crypto Sports Network is www.cspn.io.

Crypto Sports Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CSPN through the process of mining. Crypto Sports Network has a current supply of 13,370,000 with 2,737,526.16933 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Sports Network is 0.01180022 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $96.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cspn.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.