CryptoCars Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CCAR)

CryptoCars (CCAR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One CryptoCars token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoCars has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoCars has a market cap of $460,300.00 and $12,634.00 worth of CryptoCars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CryptoCars

CryptoCars launched on August 14th, 2021. CryptoCars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. CryptoCars’ official Twitter account is @cryptocarsgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoCars’ official website is cryptocars.me.

CryptoCars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCars (CCAR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CryptoCars has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoCars is 0.00373209 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $9,186.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptocars.me/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

