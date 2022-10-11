Cryptomeda One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,372.00 (TECH)

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. Cryptomeda has a total market capitalization of $277,871.09 and approximately $12,372.00 worth of Cryptomeda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptomeda token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cryptomeda has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cryptomeda Token Profile

Cryptomeda (TECH) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Cryptomeda’s official website is cryptomeda.tech. Cryptomeda’s official Twitter account is @cryptomedatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptomeda is cryptomedatech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptomeda

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptomeda (TECH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cryptomeda has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Cryptomeda is 0.00101301 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $3,789.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptomeda.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptomeda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptomeda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptomeda using one of the exchanges listed above.

