CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.39

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.39 and last traded at C$14.40, with a volume of 21165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on CRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.73. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
About CT Real Estate Investment Trust
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.
Recommended Stories
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.