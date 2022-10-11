CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.39

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.39 and last traded at C$14.40, with a volume of 21165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.73. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This is an increase from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 61.44%.

(Get Rating)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.