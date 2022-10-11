D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

DE stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.89. The company had a trading volume of 61,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,587. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

