D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 399,521 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,521 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $52,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter. Yale University boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,532 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $36.08. 636,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,559,990. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

