D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,055 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 761,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.14. 1,524,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,290,778. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

